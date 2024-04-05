Thank you for enjoying the great outdoors safely

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitor numbers to Derbyshire are up with walkers, runners and cyclists all determined to make the most of what is on their doorstep - exploring, connecting with nature and enjoying the beautiful outdoors.

With Spring in the air, there are fields full of lambs and with the Easter holidays at an end we would like to thank everyone who made the best of the British weather, braved the downpours, got out, and stuck to the Countryside Code.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who meet NFU members on farm always ask lots of questions about what’s happening in the fields or what kind of food we’re producing, it’s a great opportunity for us to explain the valuable role we play in feeding the nation, creating our iconic landscapes and caring for nature.

Farmers are busy lambing at this time of year

One thing to stress to anyone getting out in the weeks and months ahead is to be mindful that the countryside is a busy working environment – our farms are places of work and we want those who come along to do so responsibly and stay safe.

Visitors are able to use more than 225,000km of public rights of way across England and Wales, which is the equivalent distance of 15 trips around the world to Australia.

For those using public footpaths that run through farms it is really important to keep to them so as not to damage crops and to protect wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other tips to continue to follow from the Countryside Code include keeping dogs under control on a short lead if you encounter farm animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will help keep sheep and lambs safe from your dog, and you and your dog safe around cattle.

And everyone knows how unpleasant dog mess is and it can be very harmful to farm animals. Please bag it, take it, and bin it and help keep lambs and other animals on our farms healthy.

We are extremely proud to have played a small part in shaping and caring for our cherished farmed landscapes, which have benefitted the nation for generations.Keep enjoying the countryside - have fun and make memories – and remember to do so safely and responsibly.