New NFU farming leader set to champion Derbyshire farming

Farmers from across Derbyshire have welcomed a new chair who will lead county agriculture and raise issues that matter to grassroots farmers at the highest level.

Uplands livestock farmer Jane Bassett was voted unopposed at Derbyshire NFU annual general meeting this week (28 November) and takes over from outgoing chair Joe Dalton.

Her two-year term will officially start in February following the NFU national annual general meeting in Birmingham.

Mrs Bassett, who farms at Hartington and is also an NFU uplands forum representative for the Peak District, said she was looking forward to championing Derbyshire farmers as best she could during her term in office.

Farmers Andrew Wood, Joe Dalton, Jane Bassett and David Handford

“I am looking forward to your input as that is what is important - it really is your views that matter,” she said.

“I will fly the flag for your businesses and Derbyshire farming over the next two years.”

Dairy farmer David Handford, who farms at Birch Vale, will support her as vice chair and Andrew Wood, of Cutthorpe, continues in his role as NFU Council delegate, with a place on the NFU’s most senior democratic, decision-making body.

Mr Handford also has a 50-strong sheep flock on his family dairy farm and grows a small amount of cereal crops, mainly winter barley, for the cow’s feed ration.

He also has a close association with Harper Adams University in Shropshire having worked there as a lecturer and researcher in his former career.

Outgoing chair Joe Dalton said he had some knowledge of the NFU’s work as a branch chair before he took on the county role, but said it was only then that he had a full view of the work being done for farmers and their businesses.

“Being chairman opened my eyes to the global, national and local work that the NFU does and how our union reacts to the sheer volume of legislation coming through and changes to it that they influence to benefit our farms, much of this work we never hear about as a lot happens behind the scenes.

“Never mind the ever-changing political landscape the NFU has to deal with.”

“I must say it has been a privilege to represent you as NFU chair for Derbyshire, which is the best county in my opinion and we have almost every type of farming sector there is.

“We do farming well, we produce food well and we do the environment well.

“I would like to say a big thank you to Jane and Andrew for their support and to the group secretaries who look after farmers as they get on with it too and get the job done.

“If you are asked to take a role as an NFU officeholder or on a board or group you should take it as you absolutely won’t regret it.”