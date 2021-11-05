Hope Valley Young Farmers raise £5,250 for good causes as harvest auction returns

The event is a fixture of the club’s annual calendar, with members and guests coming together to donate and bid on items ranging from freshly baked cakes to a day’s labour.

After a fallow year in 2020 due to the pandemic, the auction made its comeback at the Travellers Rest in Brough on Tuesday, October 26, with help from local auctioneers Bagshaws – and there was plenty of pent-up demand.

Member Molly Astley said: “The night started well with a large turnout of people in attendance attending, but as it continued it was clear to see the enjoyment of people being allowed out again.

It was standing room only at the Travellers Rest.

“A Christmas cake made by a former member’s mother made £150 and the last lot of the day, a sack of potatoes making £75.”

In total, the 200 lots raised a combined £5,250 to be split between four worthy causes.

Molly said: “This year the three charities we chose were all close to our members’ heart in some way: St Luke’s Hospice Sheffield, Ashgate Hospice Care and MS Society UK.

“After not being able to attend Young Farmers because of Covid, and not being able to hold any fundraisers, we also decided to keep some money for the club.”

She added: “The generosity of donations from current and past members of Young Farmers members made it possible for us to make such a large amount of money, especially Willie Horner from Longhorn Shearing, who donated a variety of hoodies, polo shirts, vests and shearing equipment, which in total came to over £940.”

This year’s takings mean that the club has raised well over £30,000 for charity over the past decade.

Chairman Alistair Bland said: “Thanks to everyone that came to support the auction, to Ivor and Lynda for auctioning everything off, everyone at the Travellers, and all the club members, friends and family.

“It couldn't be done without everyone one turning up and being so generous for such good causes.”

The Hope Valley club is, one of ten branches in Derbyshire, and offers social events and agricultural training for ages of ten and 26.

For more information, see www.facebook.com/groups/hopevalleyyfc.