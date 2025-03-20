Farmers to descend on Butxon Town Hall to protest on inheritance tax

Farmers to descend on Butxon Town Hall on Monday March, 24 to protest on inheritance tax.

Farmers from across the High Peak and Hope Valley will be heading to Buxton Town Hall on Monday March, 24 to express their anger at what the inheritance tax will do to the farming community.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The farming community wants to abolish the inheritance tax which is ‘total nightmare’ and causing stress and worry to those who work the land.

Despite repeated promises before the election not to do so, the government scrapped inheritance tax reliefs for farms, designed to enable family farms to be passed on to the next generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in the Autumn Budget that farmers and growers would have to pay 20 per cent inheritance tax on farms worth more than £1million, leaving many fearing they would have to break up their farm to pay the bill.

Farmer Sue Flowers said: “We have been sold lies and we as farmers will struggle - we already are struggling but this is a total nightmare and needs to be abolished.

“Farms are asset rich but cash poor, we have no money.

“Farms get passed down and people don’t have pensions or get put into care homes - we take care of our own.

“Most farmers we talk to are in debt and this inheritance tax will strip the farmers back even more and people are genuinely worried.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue is part of the farmers who are looking to speak out about the state of the country.

She said there is no food storage in the country and things are only going to get worse.

“People don’t seem to realise we are three days away from empty shelves as we have no reserves.

“With no farmers there is no food and no future for the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are a peaceful bunch, us farmers, we do what we do because it’s in our blood and we love it but mess with us and it’s like poking a hornets nest.”

Sue added: “It’s not just farmers we are calling on small businesses who will be hit by the high National Insurance rates next month to join us and stand with us as we protest at the Town Hall at 12pm and make our voices heard.”