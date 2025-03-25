Almost hundred farmers descend on Buxton Town Hall to protest against the government
The peaceful protest on Monday March, 24 saw people speaking out about farming issues such as food security, and political ‘landgrabs’.
Sue Flower at the protest said: “I’m very pleased it went well and was well received by people of the town and we were supported by not just farmers but small businesses and other people in the community.
“People came out because people are worried about their futures and how they will cope under this new Labour government who seem to be doing everything to make life more difficult for people rather than working with us.”
Ken Fallows, part of the Derbyshire Farmers for Action Group who was also at the protest, said: “It’s not just about inheritance tax for the farmers, although that is a big part of it.
“We want to support the pensioners and the local people.
“We see a government at the moment that isn't listening to us and they are not willing to talk to us and all we want to find out is why they are putting these huge tax burdens on people.
“This is not about not paying tax, we all pay tax and we all work very very hard.
“What we want to do is make it fair for everybody.”
An email sent from Andrew Critchlow, Derbyshire NFU County Adviser and Midlands NFU Dairy Lead to Derbyshire MPs from said: “Derbyshire NFU does not support the protests being planned by Farmers to Action.
“The NFU always seeks to have constructive dialogue with MPs of all parties, and I sincerely hope that will continue.
“That is not to say there won’t be some members of the NFU who are involved with Farmers to Action, but just like any other organisation we can’t control the actions of all members.”
The Buxton Advertiser contacted Jon Pearce MP for High Peak and was told he would not be commenting on the protest.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.