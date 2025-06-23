Your photos of ‘amazing’ Chapel Carnival

On Saturday June, 21 the town came together to celebrate the carnival.

The theme was historical events to mark 800 years of the town.

A spokesperson from Chapel Carnival committee said: “Well done Chapel.

“The weather is always challenging for us but we carry on.

“Support has been fantastic.”

On the field entertainment continued with music from Issac Nielsen as well as side stalls and the fair.

“A very big thank you to those who volunteer their time, street marshals, gate marshals, people who were up very early to make sure there was a marquee, tables, chairs and will be there to put them away again.

“The people who took part in the parade, the shops, houses, pubs, that decorated. You are all amazing. Thank you again.”

Second place winners in the float competition were Rubicon Watch Company Ltd who said: “What an amazing day at Chapel Carnival !

Thank you to everyone who came to watch and everyone who joined us on the float.

“It really is easy to get involved, we will definitely be back next year and would encourage anyone else to take part too.”

The carnival committee echoed this and added: “New members of the committee are very welcome, we start organising next year as soon as this week is finished.

“If you have new ideas now is your chance to join us.”

To get involved, message Chapel Carnival on Facebook.

