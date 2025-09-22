Win a family ticket to Whaley Bridge bonfire and fireworks event

The Whaley Bridge Community Bonfire and Fireworks is returning to the town and we have teamed up with the organisers to give one lucky reader a free family ticket worth £20.

The display will be back on Saturday November, 1 at Whaley Bridge Cricket Club, New Horwich Park.

Event Facilitator Jon Prior said: “This long standing annual community event which was first held in 1975 has been at the cricket ground since 2019.”

But it is not just fireworks and a bonfire, there will also be a torch lit trundle which is a free guided walk from the Goyt Inn to the cricket ground, which will start at 6pm.

The gates to the cricket club will open at 5.30pm and the braziers will be lit then.

The event is sponsored by the Whaley Bridge Town Council and always pulls in the crowds.

There will be a licenced bar, refreshments and barbecue at the New Horwich Park venue from 5.30pm.

Jon said: “The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks will start at 7.30pm.”

Early Bird tickets will be available to buy from Monday September, 29th to Sunday October, 26 with up to 40 per cent off gate prices.

Early Bird Tickets can be bought from various shops in town.

These include Babka, The Bridge Bakehouse, Frydays Cod & Cake, The Fryery, Horwich End Post Office, Village Kitchen and The Cock Pub.

Early bird prices are child £3, adult £5, family ticket £15 and if you want to buy on the gate the pices are child £5, adult £8 and family tickets are £20.

The organisers are also running a free to enter art competition for local youngsters with 10 prizes available.

Entry is open to any pupil from Furness Vale Primary, Taxal and Fernilee Primary and Whaley Bridge Primary. The schools have more information on this.

To win the family ticket just answer this question - when was the Whaley Bridge Community Bonfire & Firework event first held?

Send your answers to [email protected] before Friday October, 17 and the winner will be drawn at random on Monday October 20.

Please include your name, age, address and phone number. The winner will be contacted by The Buxton Advertiser and the editor’s decision is final.