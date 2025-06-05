As Bolivia’s infamous venue, Municipal Stadium El Alto has made headlines for being the highest altitude grounds in the world did you know Buxton FC holds the title for the highest stadium in the country?

Earlier in spring Atlético Madrid's José Giménez was spotted inhaling oxygen towards the end of Uruguay's World Cup qualifier against Bolivia during the recent international break.

The stadium in Bolivia sits at 13,615 feet (4,150m) above sea level and roughly 46 per cent of the way up to the summit of Mount Everest.

This is not the first time international teams have struggled with extreme conditions in the same area - Brazil's squad was famously pictured using oxygen tanks in 2017.

What do Buxton FC’s Silverlands and a stadium in Bolivia have in common? One is the highest ground in the world and the other is the highest in the world. Photo Jason Chadwick

Neymar later slammed the conditions as 'inhumane,' with his former teammate Lionel Messi and the Argentinian national side having been subject to that harsh environment back in September 2023, too.

However over in Buxton at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium the club has the highest ground in the whole of the country at 1,040 feet (317m) above sea level and 3.59% of the way up to Mount Everest.

It has recently been described as a ‘historic venue which is a true outlier in English football’ by a PR team who were comparing the two venues.

Jacob Emery from Pure Digital Marketing said: “Silverlands is no stranger to harsh weather conditions. Fierce winds, fog, rain and heavy snowfall in the winter months make it a challenging venue for both players and fans, with unpredictable conditions adding an extra dimension to the game despite the ground's turf being 4G.

“But Silverlands isn't just about altitude - it's a storied football ground, ranking among the oldest in the UK. Home to Buxton FC, the stadium boasts a capacity of 5,200, including a main stand that seats 500 spectators - while plans are in place to redevelop the ground.”

Rounding out the top five highest football grounds in England are The Hawthorns, home of West Bromwich Albion at – 168m or 551 feet, followed by Forest Green Rovers at The New Lawn which sits at 164m or 539 feet.

Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park are next at 160m or 526 feet and lastly Vale Park home of Port Vale is 158m or 520ft above sea level.