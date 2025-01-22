What a TREEMENDOUS effort! £13,445 raised through Blythe House Hospice’s 2025 Christmas Treecycle

Sophie Wheeldon with Christmas Tree

This holiday season, the spirit of community shone brightly as local residents rallied to support Blythe House Hospice through its 2025 Christmas Treecycle campaign. With over 921 trees registered, an incredible £13,245 was raised to benefit the vital work of the Hospice

On Wednesday 15th to Friday, 17th January 2025 a dedicated team of volunteers, local businesses, and hospice staff braved the elements to collect Christmas trees from across the High Peak, Hope Valley, and Derbyshire Dales. Rain or shine, the team dug out their waterproofs to make this year’s Treecycle the most successful yet.

Sophie Wheeldon, project manager for the Treecycle, expressed her thanks: “What an incredible few days! Our amazing team carried on with determination and a few much-needed brew breaks.

"From myself and everyone at Blythe House Hospice, a huge thank you to the local businesses — Breedon Group PLC, Enterprise, CEMEX, Horderns Chapel, Practical Car & Van Rental, Maxwell Bind, HURST Accountants , and NQIS for providing volunteers and vans, as well as Buxton Rugby Club, Chapel-en-le-Frith Golf Club, Travellers Rest, Markovitz Yard, and the SNS Tree Yard for base locations to drop our tree's off to be chipped and recycled — and the volunteers who went above and beyond. Your support made this year’s Treecycle our biggest and best yet. Without you, raising these vital funds wouldn’t be possible.”

100's of Christmas trees ready to be chipped at Buxton Rugby Club by SNS Trees

This year’s Treecycle was proudly sponsored by REISSER, whose representative shared:“We were thrilled to sponsor the 2025 Treecycle. Blythe House Hospice plays such a crucial role in supporting patients and their families during the most challenging times of their lives. Being able to support in any way we can, and seeing the community come together was incredibly rewarding.”

Local tree surgeon Simon from SNS Trees, a loyal supporter of the campaign for the past few years, added: “The Treecycle is a highlight every year, and it’s amazing to see how it’s grown over time. This year was the biggest yet, which is a testament to the incredible community spirit and the hospice’s impact across North Derbyshire. I love being part of something that makes such a difference.”

For more information about the hospice’s care and services, visit www.blythehousehospice.org.uk.