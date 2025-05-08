Whaley Bridge Coworkers CIC opens its doors for European Coworking Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whaley Bridge locals are invited to drop by, grab a desk and join in the community spirit as part of this year’s European Coworking Day on Wednesday 14 May.

Now in its third year across Europe, the initiative encourages shared workspaces to open their doors and celebrate the power of working together.

Hosted at Whaley Bridge Coworkers CIC, the day will include free access to desks (booking required) and a chance to meet like-minded people in a relaxed and friendly setting. Visitors are also welcome to pop in for a chat over coffee and cake.

Guest speaker Lucy Rennie will be on hand to talk about branding at lunchtime , offering tips on shaping your personal or business identity without the pressure of a hard sell. Janet Slyfield from Relax Generations will also be there all day to share practical ways to de-stress and look after your mental wellbeing, something increasingly important for those who often work alone.

Whaley Bridge Coworkers Window

“This isn’t about selling desks,” says Marella. “It’s about building community. We want to bring a bit more buzz to the village, give people a reason to pop in and see what we’re about. And if you leave feeling a little more connected or a little less stressed, then it’s been worth it.”

To reserve a free desk for the day, booking is essential. All other visitors are welcome to simply call in. Everyone’s invited.

Event details:

When: Wednesday 14 May from 9am to 5pm

European Coworking Day

Where: Whaley Bridge Coworkers CIC, 8 Old Rd, Whaley Bridge, High Peak SK23 7HR, United Kingdom

Drop-in for coffee & cake: from [insert time], no booking required

Learn more about the initiative: https://coworkingday.eu/

Learn more about Whaley Bridge Coworkers: https://www.whaleybridgecoworkers.com/