VJ Day commemorations planned across High Peak

VJ Day 2025 will see people come together for afternoon tea and memorial services as they celebrate the end of the Second World War.

VJ Day in 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan effectively bringing an end to World War II on 15th August 1945.

And across the borough people will be celebrating - High Peak Borough Council have put aside a grant fund totalling £20,000 to help support communities and events.

A council spokesperson said: “Events are being planned to mark these momentous anniversaries to ensure that the service and sacrifice of the Second World War generation is always remembered.” Robert Nicol from the Buxton Royal British Legion Branch said: “Buxton will mark the 80th Anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ) Day with a public commemorative service on Sunday, 17 August 2025, at The Slopes—a space long associated with remembrance and civic unity.”

A VJ Day 80 remembrance service will be taking place in Buxton on The Slopes. Photo Roger Beverley

The event will begin at 10.45am with community members encouraged to arrive by 10.30am. The ceremony will pay tribute to all who served in the Far East campaign, including those who endured imprisonment, hardship, and loss in the final chapter of the Second World War.

Bob, president of the Buxton RBL, said: “This occasion is about honouring resilience and restoring voices too often forgotten.

“It’s an opportunity to gather not just in memory, but in shared gratitude—for peace hard-won and stories bravely carried forward.”

The service will include a period of silence, wreath-laying, and readings from local veterans and poets.

Local schools and community groups are also invited to participate, ensuring younger generations engage with the history and values being honoured.

Bob says all are welcome to attend, and guests are encouraged to bring descendants’ stories, old photographs, or symbols of remembrance to share in the spirit of unity. Seating will be available for veterans and elders.

Over in Chapel-en-le-Frith the Royal British Legion there will be a VJ 80 Service at the War Memorial at 11am on Friday August, 15 with refreshments after in the town hall,

A spokesperson for the legion added: “Have a go on our raffle, take a leaflet about the RBL and get your Poppy VJ pin.

“Then at 3.30pm the Parish Council invites people to join them for afternoon tea to continue the VJ celebrations.”