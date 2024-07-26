Vinyl revival in community cafe at Zink, Buxton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zink HQ, in Buxton, will be playing classic vinyl albums every Friday in its community eco-café. Anyone can drop in and listen over a brew or breakfast.

Zink runs activities every day ranging from walking to gaming, knitting to a School of rock from its HQ in Buxton where there is also a community eco-café. As well as supporting families in hardship, Zink aims to improve community wellbeing. Paul Bohan, CEO at Zink, explained;

“Activities at Zink bring people from all walks of life together to learn, play and experience. Some were developed by local people, others with the help of Sheffield University. It was university researchers who suggested music.”

Two vinyl records will be played every Friday. The first at 10.15am might be experimental, less well known or a collection; the second slot at 11.00am is reserved for classic albums so expect anything from Pink Floyd to Dua Lipa, Blondie to New Order, The Pretenders to Harry Styles.

Records are played on a vintage style turntable so there’s a nostalgic feel and the community eco-café at Zink will be serving breakfasts, drinks, cakes etc. A one to three course lunch is available straight after Vinyl Revival.

“For anyone who likes to soak in the sounds of a vinyl record this is a great and, perhaps, nostalgic way to revive at the end of the week,” said Paul, “it’s an opportunity to discover new music or re-live that from your past.”