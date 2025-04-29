VE Day and Jane Austen afternoon teas at Buxton Crescent hotel

Two special themed afternoon teas are coming to Buxton's Crescent - a VE Day one and a Jane Austen one. Photo submitted

Buxton Crescent Spa Hotel will be holding two very special themed afternoon teas in the coming weeks, A VE Day 80 one and a Jane Austen one in June.

Both Afternoon Teas will be served in one of the Grade I hotel’s elegant period rooms, overlooking Buxton’s sloping hills and sweeping crescent exterior.

General Manager Deirdre Billing says: “With this year marking some truly momentous British anniversaries, we wanted to celebrate and commemorate these historic occasions by offering guests a special dining experience they can enjoy with friends, family and loved ones.

Marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day from Thursday May, 8 to Sunday May, 11 the first themed tea will include a selection of finger sandwiches, warm fruit scones and an assortment of cakes.

Buxton Crescent is offering a complimentary copy of one of Austen’s famous novels for each guest taking tea, along with live readings from the 1813 novel, Pride and Prejudice, bringing the Regency-era of Derbyshire to life. Photo submitted

As 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of literary icon Jane Austen, the hotel will be offering an afternoon tea inspired by the author, who is believed to have visited the area whilst revising the final chapters of Pride and Prejudice.

Over the weekend of June 7 and 8, the second themed tea will be available offering a selection of savoury and sweet treats including a Bakewell Tart.

In partnership with publishers Pan Macmillan, Buxton Crescent is also offering a complimentary copy of one of Austen’s famous novels for each guest taking tea, along with live readings from the 1813 novel, Pride and Prejudice, bringing the Regency-era of Derbyshire to life.

Buxton Crescent is the perfect setting to transport Austen fans back to the Georgian era. The hotel - one of the only remaining Georgian Crescent hotels in the UK, dating back to 1789 – was built so the nobility could ‘take the waters’ at the thermal mineral spring and now, decades later, many of the spa treatments are centred around water.

Its period features include Georgian symmetry, columns and crescents, and a fully refurbished spa with multiple pools including an indoor-outdoor rooftop pool, thermal mineral pool, and striking Victorian baths.

Deirdre added: “We look forward to welcoming guests and offering very special live performances, complimentary gifts and of course, a delicious afternoon tea in the beautiful setting of the Crescent in Buxton.”

For bookings call 01298 808999 or email [email protected]