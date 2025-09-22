UK’s first Institute of Carbonomics set to tackle industry’s climate change challenge

The UK’s first Institute of Carbonomics - a groundbreaking research institute dedicated to reshaping how businesses reduce emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy - has officially launched.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Institute of Carbonomics will act as a global catalyst to support government and businesses of all sizes to work together. It aims to accelerate innovation in carbon economics, transform supply chain practices, and drive measurable, real-world solutions that deliver carbon reduction at scale.

Created through a unique collaboration between the University of Derby, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and McDonald’s UK & Ireland, it will sit at the heart of the University’s dynamic research ecosystem, alongside world-leading research into coral reef restoration, climate change, lean-green logistics, and zero carbon technologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Derby, said: “Carbonomics is more than an emerging academic field, it is a vital framework for how industries must evolve and innovate to succeed in low-carbon economies.

The University of Derby has launched the UK's first Institute of Carbonomics.

“Through this Institute, driven by a pioneering collaboration with Intercontinental Exchange and McDonald’s UK & Ireland, we are creating a new model for how universities and businesses can collaborate to spark innovation, shape future policy, and deliver global impact at scale.”

As the UK targets net-zero emissions by 2050, the launch of the Institute reinforces the University’s commitment to industry collaboration and delivering sustainable solutions, strengthening its position as a global leader in applied sustainability research and in preparing future business leaders to drive meaningful change.

Leading this work will be the Intercontinental Exchange Founding Chair in Carbonomics and the McDonald’s Professor in Carbonomics. Their research will provide McDonald’s UK & Ireland with critical insights to decarbonise its operations and supply chains, while supporting Intercontinental Exchange to integrate financial market price signals and risk tools that guide decision-making across the economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Mitchell added: “The launch of the Institute of Carbonomics marks a pivotal moment not just for the University of Derby, but for the UK’s role on the global stage. Achieving net zero demands a united effort, and this Institute embodies the shared ambition to make the UK a world leader in this field.

The Cavendish Building - home of the Derby International Business School.

“By combining academic excellence with industry insight and leadership, this Institute has the potential to drive global solutions, supporting businesses around the world to thrive while accelerating the transition to low-carbon economies.”

Gordon Bennett, Managing Director, Utility Markets and Global Head of Environmental Markets at Intercontinental Exchange, said: “The creation of the Institute of Carbonomics reflects a shared commitment with the University of Derby to solve complex, real-world challenges through collaboration and application.

“As a global financial market operator, Intercontinental Exchange aggregates diverse perspectives to create price signals and risk tools that guide decision-making across the economy. That same principle is at the heart of Derby’s identity as an applied university, where cross-disciplinary collaboration turns knowledge into action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Located in the UK’s manufacturing heartland, Derby is embedded in the real economy - where decarbonisation must be delivered not just in theory, but in practice. This partnership connects the real economy with the financial markets.”

Andrew Moys, VP Impact, McDonald’s UK & Ireland, said: “Sustainability plays an important role in our plans for the future. Through our Plan for Change strategy, our ambition is to achieve net zero emissions in the UK and Ireland from farms to restaurants, by 2040.

"This groundbreaking partnership with the University of Derby allows us to combine academic excellence with our industry expertise to develop solutions which will help us achieve that target and make measurable progress towards a sustainable, fairer future for everyone.”

The announcement was made during the official opening of The Cavendish Building, the University’s new £75 million state-of-the-art building in the heart of Derby city centre and home to Derby International Business School and the new Institute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Burlington, the University’s Chancellor, opened The Cavendish Building alongside University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kathryn Mitchell, and retail entrepreneur and TV Dragon Theo Paphitis. As part of his opening speech, Lord Burlington called upon supporters of the University to guarantee employment opportunities for all graduating students, calling them ‘some of the world’s best future talent'.

Theo Paphitis joined the celebrations as the University’s new Visiting Professor of Entrepreneurship. This role will see him sharing his insights and experiences with students of Derby International Business School. Theo will also play a key role in the newly formed Chancellor’s Entrepreneurs Club, designed to nurture talent and provide access to fellow entrepreneurs and their networks.

The University of Derby’s new Cavendish Building features cutting-edge facilities, including creativity labs, a Trading Floor complete with Bloomberg and London Stock Exchange terminals, a specialist Supply Chain Lab and Extended Reality Suite, providing a learning environment that reflects the realities of the contemporary business world.