Twelve businesses representing the East Midlands at Europe’s premier emergency services event

The Emergency Service Show, Europe’s leading annual event for the blue light community, is returning to the NEC Birmingham this September for its 19th year, with 12 businesses representing innovation in the sector for the East Midlands.

Held between 17th & 18th September, the event seeks to connect more than 16,000+ blue light professionals in an exhibition that showcases new technologies and provides a space to share learnings and enhance the sector.

The event is co-located with the Emergency Tech Show, the forefront of emergency services innovation, delivering real-world solutions across AI, comms, data, drones, robotics, and technologies built to boost performance, streamline operations, and support digital transformation.

LIVES Education Training Centre is a leading institution dedicated to providing high-quality educational and vocational training services. Working with organisations and businesses, teaching individuals how to react in a spectrum of emergency situations.

Treating physical injury and providing rapid interventions to an individual in a life-threatening condition or mental crisis. Passing on the life-saving skills and sharing knowledge gained over the years to individuals who need or want it.

Curtis Dorbon, Head of Education & Commissioned Delivery said: “The Emergency Services Show is a valuable platform for LIVES to showcase our training programmes and connect directly with organisations and individuals who benefit most from our services. Many of our healthcare professional bookings begin through engagement at the show, making it a key opportunity to demonstrate our expertise and create meaningful impact across the sector.”

David Brown, Event Director & Joint Managing Director of the Emergency Services Show, added: “Each show continues to be the best and biggest show we’ve ever put on since we launched in 2006 - and we anticipate this year to be the same. I believe the show truly reflects what a fantastic sector the emergency services are and the brilliant work that they do in keeping our communities safe every day. It is truly collaboration at its best.

“From firefighters, paramedics, police officers, charities, businesses and more - whoever has a role in the emergency services, there has never been a better time to come to the show.”

Following feedback from attendees in previous years, all The Emergency Services Show scheduled sessions are now CPD qualified. Blue light sector attendees can now upskill and explore new knowledge areas all under one roof. This includes live demonstrations and simulations, panel talks, the Immersive Skills Lab, and industry leading networking opportunities to build on their knowledge and best practices of working in the blue light sector.

Another new feature for 2025 is The Community Hub, which showcases stories, talks, demonstrations and more from volunteers, charities, not-for-profit organisations and the emergency services support teams.

At the 2024 edition of the show, more than 12,000 blue light professionals attended the NEC Birmingham, with 535 leading brands in attendance, engaging directly with the key buyers from police, fire & rescue, ambulance, search & rescue, voluntary, and support services, all seeking the latest solutions and innovations to enhance public safety and streamline emergency response.

For businesses wantingfurther information about The Emergency Services Show, or The Emergency Tech Show, and to register for a FREE ticket, click here.