Toy Story, Girl With The Pearl Earring and Billerettes all coming to Butxon for well dressing
The annual service where the town gives thanks for its water will take place on Sunday July, 6 at 2pm starting at the Market Place Well then marching through the town stopping to bless each of the dressed wells.
Well Dressing secretary Christine Gould said: “I love that the tradition is being kept alive.
“I love seeing people come together year after year and to make something beautiful.
“It’s catching up with friends, some of whom I only see at pettaling time.”
Christine said there will be three ministers from across Buxton and Fairfield coming together for the blessing service, which is being led by Rev’d Andrew Parker from Buxton Methodist Church.
Christine said every one is working so hard decorating the wells.
“St Anne’s well is The Girl With The Pearl Earing as there has been analysis of the pigments used and the lead oxide for the white came from the Peak District which is marvellous.
“The Market Place Well is a country park in Anglesey that one of the petallers loves to visit, while the Pump Room pays tribute to 50 years of The Billerettes and the children’s well celebrates 200 years of the railways, author Julia Donaldson and Toy Story.”
Michael Hilton, from the carnival committee said the hard work starts before the petallers start.
The lifters and shifters as he called them have been working hard to prepare the boards covering them in one inch of wet clay.
The boards were then covered and loaded from the storage in Chelmorton into town and have been taken to St John’s Church.
Michael said: “They are taken into the church for the petallers to work their magic.
“The petallers will be in church until Thursday July, 3 where people can see how it’s done and even have a go.”
On Thursday evening the lifter and shifters will be erecting the boards at the towns wells before the blessing service at the weekend.
After the blessing service the Crowning of the Queen will take place at 3.15pm at St John's Church Buxton where the newly elected Queen and her rosebud will be crowned.
