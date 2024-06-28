Town Team decorate Buxton for summer season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buxton volunteers turned out in force to decorate the town centre for its summer season.

More than 30 members of the Buxton Town Team community group spent hours fixing colourful handmade decorations to trees and railings throughout the town centre.

The session followed months of behind-the-scenes work by members of the Town Team ‘Baublers’ group, meeting twice a week in a barn at Harpur Hill.

In addition to existing supplies, nearly 700 flowers and 500 pom-poms were knitted to be used alongside handmade insects including butterflies and bees.

BTT decorating Buxton for the summer season

Other decorations, last used at Christmas, were freshened up or recycled – the nativity stable is back as a flower girl’s stall on railings at the bottom of Terrace Road.

“We don’t like anything to go to waste,” says Town Team chair Lesley Caddy. “Lots of our members meet up at the barn and the creations they come up with are amazing. We also have helpers from local knit-and-natter and WI groups – and one lady who sent a knitted post box topper all the way from Scotland!”

As well as decorating the town every Christmas and summer, Buxton Town Team also organises an annual spring clean, helps to maintain The Slopes, Pavilion Gardens and Ashwood Park and stages monthly litter picking sessions.