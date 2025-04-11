Tools needed: Have a declutter for a good cause
Buxton Inner Wheel are holding a collection of unwanted tools for the Tools for Self Reliance charity on Saturday 26th April at Buxton Methodist church Market Place 9 00am to 12 00pm
Tools for Self Reliance collect the donated items and take them to their premises in Bakewell to refurbish if needed, the tools are then shipped to Africa.
Items needed include hand tools (metric), power tools 240v sewing machines hand or electric and haberdashery - enquiries if needed 01298 23359
Any items unsuitable are then sold to raise funds for the charity and its transport costs.
So folks this is a golden opportunity to have a really good clear out and play your part in recycling items that otherwise maybe disposed of.