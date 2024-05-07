The sun was shining at Spring Fair
The sun has been out for Spring Fair, and so were the team members from Buxton International Festival.
In the run up to BIF, volunteers were out talking all things opera, music, books and jazz and enjoying the sunny weather at Spring Fair.
Thanks to the organisers, performers, food and drink stalls and everyone else involved for making it such a special day.