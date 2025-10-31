The Slow Girls Walk Club™ hosts Halloween Spooky Walk in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

“I’m actually a bit emotional and totally overwhelmed by what happened last night,” said Sally B, the club’s founder. “Honestly, it was epic and really special, and I can’t thank each and every one of the participants enough. Everyone made such an effort with their fancy dress — you all looked fantastic.”

Participants enjoyed a spooky walk around the local graveyard, walked the paths of Chapel en le Frith with plenty of light-hearted moments and laughter. Guest DJ Jordan added to the festive atmosphere with music that kept spirits high throughout the evening. Goody bags for all the participants and Treats at the end of the night too.

Since its launch, The Slow Girls Walk Club™ has grown steadily, promoting health, wellbeing, and social connection. The Halloween Spooky Walk was a celebration of community, friendship, and the joy of getting outdoors together and safely at night.

By the Numbers-

14 weeks of walks.

44 walks completed together.

46 hours spent outdoors.

104 miles walked collectively.

55 women and 1 guest male participant.

12 dogs joined the walks.

The Slow Girls Walk Club™ thanks all participants for making the event so special and looks forward to future walks and community activities.

