Tarmac helps the rejuvenation of Peak Forest Reading Room

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The toilets were in much need of modernisation having been installed in the 1980s, so the Reading Room Committee decided to apply for funding from the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund.

Applications proved successful, bringing in over £46,000, which was topped up by donations from the Platinum Jubilee Fund, and the Peak Forest Reading Room Committee and supported by volunteer work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Smith, community engagement manager at Tarmac, said: "We are delighted to have been able to support this project as it is clear to see how beneficial the renovation will be for so many different people.

Peak Forest Reading Room

"The Reading Room is clearly a popular place within the community and so being able to provide funding through the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund to restore it is a great way to support a community in which we operate".

The toilets have been completely reconfigured and modernised, including the addition of a toilet for wheelchair users.

The Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund has funded the building work, which necessitated moving internal walls and central heating radiators, excavating and installation of drainage to the new additional toilet, upgraded wall and ceiling insulation, provision of new sanitary ware and modern hand dryers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other work has included the installation of PIR controlled LED lighting, new electrical wiring throughout the area with emergency call facilities for the wheelchair users' toilet, and new non-slip flooring.