Supporting residents in High Peak to move more

If you are a High Peak resident and interested in supporting your local community to move more then we would like to hear from you.

The High Peak collaborative group, consisting of organisations from the public and voluntary sector was set up to understand the barriers and opportunities to every day walking with a focus on the areas of Gamesley in Glossop, Fairfield in Buxton, Ollersett in New Mills and the Hope Valley (Bamford, Castleton, Edale and Hope) and a focus on supporting older adults and people living with long term health conditions and disabilities to move more.

Between May and September this year, Jo Blackwell (Reap Consultancy Services) engaged with residents and health care workers in each area through a mix of face to face and online conversations and phone calls.

On the December 10 the group hosted an insight day attended by community members, local organisations and the leader of High Peak Borough Council to share the findings.

Presentation of recommendations

Overall, some common themes were:

A need for more signage and hard copies of information of walking opportunities in the area and for it be distributed widely in the community.

More local walking maps with a range of information produced in accessible forms and co-produced by local people.

Better support from organisations to maintain accessible footpaths and walking routes.

Provide information about the benefits of moving more through messages/training for the workforce.

The group recognised a focused approach in each area is needed, in order to better support the community and address the different barriers and challenges they face, along with the common themes across the High Peak.

This work aligns with the Move More High Peak strategy of aiming for everyone across the High Peak to move more every day and to provide greater support to those that need it most.

Insight day

We know that the actions identified need resident voice to make sure the community is being represented and that any support is actively helping people to move more in a way that works for them. The High Peak collaborative group wants to co-produce alongside residents, so are inviting you to join the group.

The next meeting is scheduled for January 13, 2025 online, where we will come together to discuss the actions moving forward for each area.

If you are interested in joining or want to know more, please contact Sarah Rodgers at [email protected] or 07741654844.