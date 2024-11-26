Stepping in the right direction

Plans for a network of safe routes for walkers and cyclists across Buxton have taken a step forward with the completion of new paths across Temple Fields.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The surfaced paths, connecting Fern Road with Green Lane, are the first stage of a safer walk and ride network championed by the Buxton Town Team community group.

The aim is to link schools, businesses and residential areas, making it easier for local people to cycle and walk around town by avoiding main roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers spent months walking the routes and identifying the work needed to make them a reality, including issues such as land ownership, signage and physical upgrades to existing paths.

A new path has been completed across Temple Fields

The safer walk and ride network is part of a wider Town Team initiative which aims to create a ‘whole town’ transport strategy - backed by local councils - to make life easier for pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and other road users.

Derbyshire County Council completed the Temple Fields link on land owned and managed by High Peak Borough Council. Both councils funded the work, creating a path that can be used all year round.

“It’s wonderful to see the path complete – what an improvement!” says Town Team member Tina Heathcote. “It is also gratifying to see the first stage of our safer walk and ride network up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a long-term project, but if we are going to encourage more people to walk and cycle, we have to make it easier for them to get around Buxton.”

The Temple Fields path will also form a section of the county council’s White Peak Loop, a 54-mile circuit through Derbyshire for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

Buxton’s stage of the Loop will run from the end of the Monsal Trail at Topley Pike, through the town centre to Harpur Hill.