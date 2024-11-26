Stepping in the right direction
The surfaced paths, connecting Fern Road with Green Lane, are the first stage of a safer walk and ride network championed by the Buxton Town Team community group.
The aim is to link schools, businesses and residential areas, making it easier for local people to cycle and walk around town by avoiding main roads.
Volunteers spent months walking the routes and identifying the work needed to make them a reality, including issues such as land ownership, signage and physical upgrades to existing paths.
The safer walk and ride network is part of a wider Town Team initiative which aims to create a ‘whole town’ transport strategy - backed by local councils - to make life easier for pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and other road users.
Derbyshire County Council completed the Temple Fields link on land owned and managed by High Peak Borough Council. Both councils funded the work, creating a path that can be used all year round.
“It’s wonderful to see the path complete – what an improvement!” says Town Team member Tina Heathcote. “It is also gratifying to see the first stage of our safer walk and ride network up and running.
“It is a long-term project, but if we are going to encourage more people to walk and cycle, we have to make it easier for them to get around Buxton.”
The Temple Fields path will also form a section of the county council’s White Peak Loop, a 54-mile circuit through Derbyshire for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.
Buxton’s stage of the Loop will run from the end of the Monsal Trail at Topley Pike, through the town centre to Harpur Hill.