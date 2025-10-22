Showing the love for Waterswallows

By Deborah Pitman
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 21:23 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 08:28 BST
Chapel en le Frith Biodiversity Group got some members together at the weekend to play their part in improving the habitat for nature all around the old Quarry site.

Jason Adshead said: ‘We came to see the migrating grey phalarope a couple of weeks ago and the amount of litter was really quite upsetting so we decided to do something about it.”

Nic Callaghan paddle-boarded round the water’s edge collecting discarded bottles.

Sue Murdoch said: “We picked up way more than we thought we would and there’s still more to do though I understand lots of people get involved with cleaning the place up.

Nic's rubbish haul from the water.

"Waterswallows mean a lot to the various groups that visit, I just wish more people would take away from the site the things they carry to it.”

The biodiversity group undertake all kinds of projects from keeping toads safe in breeding season to helping nesting birds.

Sue said: “We’ve set up a Chapel en le Frith Biodiversity Group on the iNaturalist App, we’ve logged over 1200 separate species in the Parish so far.”

Jason added: “We’re a really friendly group and working together clearing litter is such a positive thing to do. Everyone’s welcome to get involved. You can follow us on Facebook and we’ve a blog too: https://chapelbiodiversity.blogspot.com

