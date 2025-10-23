Every week we will be doing a round up of the planning applications sent to the Peak District National Park Planning authority.

From submitted plans which need to be discussed and decided on as well as those which have been given the green light or refused.

These are the latest planning applications submitted to the Peak District National Park.

1 Mount Pleasant Tintwistle; Intend to raise the crown to clear garage by 2m and raise crown sympathetically to give the tree symmetry and clearance from surrounding trees.

The Old Manse East Bank Winster; Proposed change of materials for glazing from grey aluminium to white painted timber. Proposed widening of extension by 280mm. Proposed introduction of stone column to corner of extension.

Land West Of Stanedge Road Bakewell; Agricultural building for the secure storage of implements and fodder.

Castle Hill House Baslow Road Bakewell;Remove epicormic shoots from the stem. Remove low branch to stop it affecting the growth of the hedge.

Derwent Edge Main Road Grindleford;Proposed single storey rear kitchen and sitting room extension. Proposed front entrance hall and cloak room extension.

Dagnall House, Flat 1 Dagnall Gardens Bakewell; Carefully remove substantial hanger, caught on the Holly, overhanging refuse bins. Sever Ivy on Scots Pine and remove up to 2m from ground level.

Muse Cottage Main Street Calver Hope Valley; Fell two large unhealthy conifer trees.

Unit N4 Riverside Units Buxton Road Bakewell; Change of use of Unit o Sui Generis (Hot Food Takeaway), installation of extraction and ventilation equipment, and external alterations.

Stone Cottage Derwent Drive Baslow; Addition of a further Velux window.

Bruntmoor Cottage Ashbourne Road Monyash; Retrospective planning consent for hardstanding and septic tank to serve 2x shepherds huts.

8 Newlands Hill Lane Hathersage; Single storey rear extension. , Attic conversion with new rear dormer and roof-lights to front elevation. New windows in entirety in light grey/green colour.

These are the planning applications which the Peak District National Park planning authority have either approved or refused.

Miles Croft Buxton Road Ashford In The Water ; Crown lift by 2m & Removal of large SW limb over adjacent field as it is extremely extended and weighty and will likely fail, considering the pocket of rot at its union with the trunk - Accepted

Dale Fields Weags Bridge Road Grindon; The tree is a Norway Spruce. It is dead. The tree has had a thick rope tied round its trunk for several years by unknown previous occupants of Dale Fields. This rope has completely cut through the bark all round the trunk 1m from ground level: in effect, it has been ring-barked. There are no signs of life above or below this damage: no shoots, no sprouts. All the needles have been shed. Happy to plant a suitable alternative - Accepted

Harthill Hall Holiday Cottages, Woodcutters Cabin Lawns Lane Alport; Retrospective permission for reinstatement of building damaged by fire - Granted conditionally.

Lane Farm Bar Road Curbar; Rear extension and internal remodelling at existing property - Granted conditionally

Cedar Cottage Froggatt Lane Froggatt; Replacement of roof over sun room, replacement roof lights and new fire escape window in garage loft - Granted conditionally

Park Lodge Park Lane Baslow; nternal alterations to Flat 2 to provide a better internal ground floor layout. Alterations to Flat 2 internal first floor to return the layout to an original plan form. Flat 1 doorway to be moved centrally for structural reasons - Amendments accepted

34-38 Matlock Street Bakewell; Listed Building consent - Change of use on the first and second floors from ancillary to retail, to residential. Internal reconfiguration with attempts to make as minimal changes to existing listed fabric and original features. Proposed replacement internal and external doors. Proposed replacement windows, with 1no new window opening on rear elevation for smoke ventilation of common stair. Provision of secondary glazing. Internal structural and plaster repairs. Roof repairs with removal of dormer on rear offshot, and replacement conservation rooflight. New ventilation openings to be formed for extract and background ventilation. Rear elevation external wall repairs - Granted conditionally

Losehill Hall How Lane Castleton; Listed Building consent - Creation of hard standing including timber fencing and access gates x 2 and installation of flogas tank and associated works - Granted conditionally

2 Moorbrook View Moorbrook Lane Bradwell; Proposed erection of garage, workshop and storage building - Granted conditionally

Cow Close Farm Birley Lane Hathersage; Barn conversion to provide flexible ancillary/self-contained holiday accommodation including erection of a link extension and associated works - Granted conditionally

Rowan Lodge Hope Road Bamford; Demolition of existing building, removal of tennis court and erection of a new open market dwelling, garage, works of hard and soft landscaping and associated works - Granted conditionally

Aldern House Baslow Road Bakewell; Listed Building consent - Minor alterations to existing office room and tea point facility, to include new subdividing stud wall, upgrades to fixtures and fittings, and , redecoration works - Granted conditionally

Bramwell Memorial Institute Main Street Taddington; External alterations to the Bramwell Memorial Institute - Refused

Thorneycroft Stables Neighbourway Kettleshulme; Shepherds hut and accompanying shower/wc unit for holiday accommodation (Retrospective) - Refused

Wolfescote Grange Unnamed Road From Highfield Lane To Whim Farm Hartington; Retention of shepherds hut, steps, decking and associated bathroom and hot tub - Granted conditionally

Barn Church Lane Tideswell; Change of use and alterations and extension of existing barn to form dwelling - Refused

