School sends 120 birthday cards to care home resident celebrating 103rd birthday

Every pupil at Saint Mary’s Catholic Voluntary Academy, in New Mills, sent a birthday card to Mabel White following a public appeal.

More than 120 birthday cards were taken by a group of pupils from Saint Mary's Catholic Voluntary Academy to Mabel, at Watford Care Home in New Mills.

The school also recorded all pupils singing happy birthday to Mabel.

Following a public appeal on Facebook and the Buxton Advertiser, Mabel received over 1,700 cards, including the cards from Saint Mary’s.

Pupil Alfie said: “We were told in assembly about Mabel and that she was a 103-year-old who didn’t have any family and that she would like some birthday cards so we all made one and took them to her at the care home.”

“It made feel happy that we were helping Mabel and hopefully we made her feel happy too. We all felt a bit sad when we were told that she didn’t have any family and might not get any birthday cards,” pupil Eva said.

Pupil Lexie said: “We are always thinking about Catholic Social Teaching principles and that means helping charities and helping the homeless so helping those in need.

“We all recorded a happy birthday message for Mabel so that came from the whole school and then some of us brought the cards and flowers to the care home.

Saint Mary's pupils with Mabel

“This links to one of our Catholic Social Teaching principles about family and community. That is because Mabel doesn’t have any family and we wanted to show her that she is part of a bigger family.”

Patricia Chapman, Headteacher at Saint Mary’s CVA, said: “It was an absolute please to be part of this wonderful occasion. We are part of a family and a community and as a Catholic school we continually strive to help others. We always support those most in need and instil in all our pupils the right to respect human dignity. This may only be a small act of kindness, but it means a lot to Mabel and our pupils.”