Saying goodbye to Reverend Keith as he leaves High Peak for pastures new
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reverend Keith has been seen in and around Whaley Bridge and the High Peak for the past 10 years - in church, and also in cafes, pubs, restaurants, at coffee mornings and at community events - many instigated by him.
We at Fernilee Church will really miss him! He brought together a Dream Team from the local community and church members who identified Fernilee's mission statement, and he then played a huge part in developing the old Sunday School into a holiday let, which now provides seed money that helps finance the church.
Since then he has encouraged us to join with others in the community, for worship services held in the Chapel, at Shukers' Farm, and in the beautiful Derbyshire countryside; for creative activities such as the annual wreath making sessions; and to work with local school children at Remembrance time to share the history of servicemen buried and remembered in the graveyard at Fernilee.
Our farewells to Rev Keith started with a very special Fernilee Quiz Night hosted at the Shady Oak, which as well as being a great evening of fun, kickstarted a fundraiser for a leaving gift, and they finished with a Partnership Service at Whaley Bridge Uniting Church, attended by many - a testament to how much Rev Keith is valued.
It has been a joy, honour and privilege to have worked alongside Rev Keith at Fernilee. We are extremely sorry to see him go, but happy that another group of churches is lucky to have his expertise and guidance and we wish him well as he takes up his next appointment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.