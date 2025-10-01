RSPCA urges people to adopt ‘every kind’ of dog including a pooch in North Derbyshire as crisis sees record numbers

The RSPCA is urging people to consider adopting 'every kind' of dog this Adoptober as the charity is struggling with record numbers of dogs in its care - including a pooch in the care of the Buxton branch.

It is hoped that Adoptober will be the month for two-year-old French Bulldog Lola, and a forever home will finally be found for her!

She has been in the care of the RSPCA Macclesfield, SE Cheshire and Buxton Branch since June and is being looked after on their behalf at the RSPCA Chesterfield rehoming centre.

In 2024 the RSPCA as a whole across its centres and branches rehomed a staggering 26,167 animals.

Lola

Branches are part of the RSPCA but run as charities in their own right and work incredibly hard to rehome and rehabilitate animals across England and Wales.

But Lola’s rehoming appeal comes as the RSPCA reveals it is facing a rehoming crisis with record numbers of rescued dogs in care across RSPCA animal national centres and branches.

While new data from the charity* reveals that it can take up to seven times longer for some larger dog breeds to find a new home compared to smaller dogs.

RSPCA pet behaviour expert Dr Sam Gaines said: “We urgently need homes for big dogs, who can wait seven times longer than smaller dogs to find their forever home.

Lola loves cuddles

“We are in an unprecedented rehoming crisis as several large-scale cruelty and neglect cases have led to record numbers of dogs and cats in our care and are at risk of running out of space. We desperately need adopters now more than ever, so we can continue to rescue and care for the animals who need us.

“It’s the perfect storm with dogs rescued from cruelty and neglect needing longer to recover and needing more specialist homes, and at the same time, rehoming has slowed right across the welfare sector.”

Sam added: “Our unique and special dogs may not be the right pet for everyone. Some need some extra help to help them recover from their past, some are misunderstood because of the way they look, some need quiet homes with no other pets, and others need owners who can keep up with their boundless zest for life.

“But we know the right people are out there and urgently need to hear from them.

Lola having fun

Gentle giants, big softies and larger than life characters; we’ve got every kind of big dog, each one is unique, special and deserves a second chance of happiness.”

Two-year-old Lola loves fuss and attention and is one of a kind!

“She especially likes cuddles and she is always on the go,” said a branch spokesperson. “She’s small but full of fun!

“Lola has a few typical French Bulldog health issues going on. She will likely be on eye lubricants and Optimmune for the rest of her life as she has a dry eye condition.

“Also she looks to have a bit of a skin allergy, so may well also be on Apoquel and medicated bathes on/off and a hypoallergenic diet, although this may not be the case long term depending on how she goes.

“We just need the perfect person to long beyond these things and see the lovely girl we know and love.”

Lola may be able to live with another dog or cat and could live with children of primary school age. She also could be left alone for short periods.

For more information and to complete the online application form please visit https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/lola/

Getting a pet brings a lot of joy, but before committing, it’s important to understand the costs. The RSPCA pet cost calculator can help you prepare. It’s also important to consider pet insurance to protect against unexpected costs.