Royal Countryside Fund announces £20,000 of support for Derbyshire farming group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Royal Countryside Fund (RCF) has today announced £170,000 of new support for nine farming groups in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, including £20,000 of funding for The Farming Life Centre in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These farm support groups are trusted partners of the RCF and are embedded in the rural communities they serve. This new funding will support a range of sustainable projects to help create a successful future for farming families. The RCF’s Farm Support Group Initiative is supported by Waitrose & Partners and the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.

This RCF funding will allow The Farming Life Centre to continue to invest in their organisation to ensure it meets the needs of farmers in Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Halstead, Executive Director of The Royal Countryside Fund, said: “This funding is about powering-up family farms and giving them the support they need to survive and thrive. Our aim is to support rural communities across the UK, helping to sustain a living landscape of working family farms and prosperous rural life. Farming can be so different across the UK, so it’s important to us that we support locally-run farm support groups who are embedded in the communities they serve and therefore know what will make the biggest difference in their local area.

Farming photo by Stijn te Strake on Unsplash

“Farmers are currently facing a whole raft of challenges and we know it’s a difficult time for so many families, so it’s vital our funding goes to where it will make the most impact. The farm-support groups we’ve chosen to fund are truly innovative and collaborative organisations that are working with their local communities to find new and sustainable ways to build a better future. These are all community-led support groups which can help farmers find the right opportunities, look after their health and wellbeing, and promote sustainable, economic, social and community development.

“I want to thank our supporters and corporate partners who help us fund this change. To all these generous organisations and individuals, I want to say: thank you, your support is making a real difference.”

Rachel Metcalfe, Charity Manager at The Farming Life Centre, said: “Our Charity continues to grow and develop. With funding from the RCF we can maintain our current charitable activities and look to develop new and exciting projects based upon what our beneficiaries need in the current climate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nine farm support groups which are receiving RCF funding are:

· The Farming Life Centre

· Dartmoor Hill Farm Project

· Exmoor Hill Farming Network

· Farm Cornwall

· Herefordshire Rural Hub

· The Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RSABI)

· Rural Support

· The Farmer Network Ltd

· Upper Teesdale Agricultural Support Services Ltd (UTASS)

To find out more about the RCF’s Farm Support Group network, please visit: http://www.royalcountrysidefund.org.uk/farmsupport