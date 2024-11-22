Ringing the changes at Buxton Fringe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buxton Fringe appoints new Fringe Chair

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Change was in the air at this year’s Buxton Fringe AGM at the Green Man Gallery as Stephen Walker stepped down after five years as Fringe Chair. His successor was announced as Ian Bowns, an experienced trustee who has been acting as entries co-ordinator.

Stephen gave a heartfelt speech in which he echoed his predecessor, the late Keith Savage, in saying that being Fringe Chair had been one of the honours of his life. He reflected on the challenges of the last few years, from Covid lockdowns to losing established venues such as the Rotunda and, at the end of this December, the Green Man Gallery. There were positives too however with 2024’s busy Fringe proving a big success and popular managed venue Underground finding a temporary new home in Spring Gardens with support from High Peak Borough Council. Stephen added that with his “soft spot for theatre”, he was excited by “one of the best theatre programmes I’ve experienced here”. Vice Chair Jeanette Hamilton praised Stephen for his wisdom and excellent leadership even at difficult times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Bowns, a retired public health consultant, Chair of Transition Buxton and respected amateur folk performer, said he was “secretly delighted” to have been voted in as Chair by Fringe trustees. He looked forward to working with “a great Fringe team as well as so many others in the town - there is no better group of people than we’ve got in Buxton”.

From l to r: Ian Bowns, Jeanette Hamilton, Stephen Walker (with his leaving gift of an inscribed tankard) and Fringe Secretary Carole Garner (photo credit: Stephanie Billen)

Caroline Small from the Green Man was thanked for her tireless work as a venue manager and took the opportunity to praise the Fringe’s “orange team”, saying: “You’ve been the most wonderful team of people to work with”.

The AGM also provided an opportunity to present Fringe Treasurer Sandra Jowett’s report showing a small surplus this year. Stephen added: “While we must remain watchful, we have reached a point of financial stability that I’d hoped to reach by the end of my term as Chair”.

Thanks to careful management as well as the support of the Fringe Friends and High Peak Borough Council among others, the Fringe has been able to keep entry fees the same for the third year running. The Fringe opens for entries to the 2025 event this December 1st. Participants enter online and details are on Take Part on www.buxtonfringe.org.uk. Next year’s Fringe runs from July 9th to 27th.

Several new people stayed for the Fringe meeting following the AGM. Volunteers can join the committee at any time with further information on the website or via or via [email protected]