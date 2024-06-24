Rescue team awarded Coronation Medals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an intimate ceremony, members of the Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organization were awarded Coronation Medals, recognizing their unwavering commitment and bravery in the face of challenging rescue missions. These dedicated individuals have consistently put their lives on the line, navigating treacherous underground environments to save those in peril.

The Coronation Medals, traditionally awarded to individuals demonstrating exceptional service, underscore the importance of their contributions to both the local community and the broader search and rescue efforts across the region.

The medals were presented to the Team by its Chairman and long serving volunteer Allan Berry, on behalf of King Charles the Third, “Its an honour and a privilege to work along side so many great volunteers who go out of there way to help strangers, we don't volunteer for cave rescue for the medals but it is nice to receive some recognition every now and then” says Allan

The Derbyshire Cave Rescue Team is known for its expertise in subterranean rescue operations, often called upon to assist in complex and hazardous situations. Their work requires not only physical stamina and technical skill but also a deep understanding of cave systems and the unique challenges they present. This combination of knowledge and courage ensures that they can conduct rescues efficiently and safely, often under intense pressure and in adverse conditions. The ceremony was a moment of recognition and gratitude, celebrating the team's achievements and the lives they have saved through their dedication.

Team members show off their medals