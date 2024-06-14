Railway Bridge refurbishment wins civil engineering award
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the Medium Project category (£2m-10m), the Merit award went to the team that delivered the Buxton Road Railway Bridge project, in Whaley Bridge.
Main contractor J Murphy & Sons, working with Network Rail and Arcadis, successfully renewed the ageing Grade II listed structure, which was originally constructed in 1863.
Overcoming a range of challenges, including installation of main components during the winter months, the team’s innovative design safely transformed the historic and locally important structure, which continues to carry passengers between Manchester and Buxton.
In conferring the award, the judges applauded the project team’s remarkable creativity and ingenuity, given its challenging circumstances and that the works had to be completed quickly to minimise disruption to the regional rail network.
Commenting on this year’s awards, ICE East and West Midlands Regional Director, Jo Barnett, said: “Our awards this year allowed us to celebrate the many sustainable benefits that civil engineers have on our everyday lives.
“This recognition serves as a reminder of the innovation, dedication and excellence that drive the profession, shaping a better future for all.”
The ICE East Midlands Merit Awards attract entries from civil engineering projects and people from across the region, all hoping to win one of the seven main awards.