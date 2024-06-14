Railway Bridge refurbishment wins civil engineering award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year’s Institution of Civil Engineers’ East Midlands Merit Awards (EMMAs) took place on Friday 7 June 2024.During the event, which was sponsored Waterman Aspen, awards were presented to teams that delivered the best civil engineering projects across the East Midlands region during the last 12 months and to those individuals that had made a significant contribution to the profession.

In the Medium Project category (£2m-10m), the Merit award went to the team that delivered the Buxton Road Railway Bridge project, in Whaley Bridge.

Main contractor J Murphy & Sons, working with Network Rail and Arcadis, successfully renewed the ageing Grade II listed structure, which was originally constructed in 1863.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overcoming a range of challenges, including installation of main components during the winter months, the team’s innovative design safely transformed the historic and locally important structure, which continues to carry passengers between Manchester and Buxton.

Buxton Road Railway Bridge, Whaley Bridge

In conferring the award, the judges applauded the project team’s remarkable creativity and ingenuity, given its challenging circumstances and that the works had to be completed quickly to minimise disruption to the regional rail network.

Commenting on this year’s awards, ICE East and West Midlands Regional Director, Jo Barnett, said: “Our awards this year allowed us to celebrate the many sustainable benefits that civil engineers have on our everyday lives.

“This recognition serves as a reminder of the innovation, dedication and excellence that drive the profession, shaping a better future for all.”