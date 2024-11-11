Powered wheelchair users urged to complete survey to help challenge change in class of wheelchairs

The Wheelchair Alliance, a community interest company which champions the needs of wheelchair users across England, is urgently calling on all powered wheelchair users in Derbyshire to complete a vital survey to help it raise concerns over a recent change in class.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call to action follows significant concerns on the categorisation of wheelchairs following the Department for Transport’s updated guidance linked to legislation surrounding the use of powered wheelchairs.

This issue was first brought to the attention of the Alliance via engagement with its membership, those of whom highlighted that the updated guidelines state that powered wheelchairs over the 150kg weight limit (200kg if there are medical add-ons), will be changing its classification to 'not in class'. Such a change in classification would mean that powered wheelchairs in this category:

· can only be used on the road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A powered wheelchair user.

· cannot be used on pavements, pedestrian areas, cycle tracks, or cycle lanes

· wheelchair users must be registered with the DVLA, and

· must hold a valid driving license

As a result, the Alliance has been quick to take action, sending an open letter to the Rt Hon Louise Haigh, Secretary of State for Transport, highlighting these concerns.

The Alliance then approached other charities working with wheelchair users and their carers to see if they were aware of these changes. A subsequent round table meeting was held on Friday, October 18 that saw representatives of Whizz-Kidz, Spinal Injuries Association, BLESMA, Back Up Trust, Duchennes UK, MND Association, Motability Foundation and the Kent & Medway Integrated Care Board wheelchair service commissioner to discuss the impact of this issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the round table discussion, it was collectively decided that more data was needed from those who use powered wheelchairs to truly assess the impact of this new guidance.

Funded by Motability Foundation, the Wheelchair Alliance is coordinating a survey and encourages all powered wheelchair users to take this opportunity to have their say on this issue.

“The updated guidelines could impact so many wheelchair users and it’s terrifying to think that there are possibly many who are actually breaking the law without realising – for example there will be children and young people who are not old enough to have a driving licence but require a powered wheelchair,” said Nick Goldup, chair and chief operating officer at the Wheelchair Alliance.

“That’s why we’re continuing to take action by launching this survey which has been grant funded by the Motability Foundation, for which we are incredibly grateful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only will the results allow us to gain a better understanding of how and where powered wheelchairs are being used, it will also give wheelchair users the opportunity to tell us how much they know about this guidance and how it will impact them.

“So, if you are a powered wheelchair user in England, please do take time to complete the survey. It provides the perfect opportunity for you to have your say and takes less than ten minutes to complete.

The information provided in completing the survey will be used for research purposes and participation in the survey is entirely confidential.

The survey closes on Monday 18th November and can be completed by visiting https://bit.ly/3NZNNd8