Popular Buxton sausage company opens in Leek Buttermarket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Buxton Trading Post maker of artisan sausages, pies, scotch eggs and exotic meats has opened a branch in the newly refurbished indoor Leek Buttermarket

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Buxton company famous for its artisan sausages, pies, scotch eggs, sausage rolls and exoric burgers and meats has opend a branch in the newly refurbished Leek Buttermarket that has undergone a multi-million pound upgrade.

Formerly The Buxton Trading Post, the company has concentrated on fine foods and sausages and has rebranded as The Gourmet Sausage Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner and sausage meister Lawrence Ewing said: "We had our eye on Leek since we opened the company four years ago. It's a town that is fast becoming known for it's vibrant foodie scene and was the obvious place for us to expand into.

The Gourmet Sausage Company

"Whilst we have closed our larger premises on Spring Gardens, we retain our smaller food only location at Fiveways Junction, and are pleased to announce that we are expanding our wholesale business.

"Currently we are supplying Cafe at the Cavern in Poole's Cavern, The New Inn on Market Place, Queenie's Tea Rooms on Bridge Street, Buxton, and Torr Vale tap in New Mills. We are also taking online orders and catering for private events."