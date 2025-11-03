Political opinion: Jon Pearce MP - Delivering justice and halving violence against women and girls

,High Peak MP Jon Pearce

There are moments in Parliament that stay with you. Last week was one of them. Sitting beside my fellow Derbyshire MP Natalie Fleet, I saw courage and compassion win out as the Victims and Courts Bill passed to its next stage.

Because of Natalie’s determination, and the bravery of survivors who shared their stories, children conceived through rape will finally be protected in law. Offenders will no longer have automatic parental rights. This delivers justice where it’s long been denied and puts victims, not offenders, first.

As my friend Natalie Fleet MP said: "For too long, survivors in our communities have lived with the fear that their attacker could still have a say in their child’s life. This change ends that nightmare. It puts compassion and justice where the law once failed. I’ve heard from brave women here in Derbyshire who’ve carried that burden for years - their courage is what drove this forward.

"We’ve shown that their voices matter, that their children’s futures matter - and that this government, unlike those before it, is firmly on their side.”

Prevention matters. That’s why our Labour Police and Crime Commissioner, Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts, has secured £300,000 for Derbyshire to lead a Young Futures pilot, bringing agencies together to support vulnerable children and tackle exploitation, crime and violence against women and girls before harm is done.

Alongside this local leadership, the Government is strengthening protection for victims through tougher Stalking Protection Orders. These allow police to act quickly, even before conviction, and can remain in force as long as needed to protect victims. Breaching one is a criminal offence punishable by up to five years in prison. Recent changes also mean victims of online stalking can now be told who their stalker is, giving them greater protection and peace of mind.

We must also continue to champion victims’ voices. Raneem’s Law, launched in February in memory of Raneem Oudeh and Khaola Saleem, has placed Domestic Abuse specialists in police control rooms to help prevent similar tragedies.

Our Government has invested £20 million in specialist support services and helplines, introduced a new criminal offence for spiking with training for bar and club staff, and expanded The Drive Project, backed by £53 million, to target high-risk domestic abusers. We’ve also criminalised pornography depicting acts of strangulation and scrapped court fees for protection orders, ensuring no one is forced to choose between safety and affordability.

Halving violence against women and girls isn’t just a target - it’s a test of who we are as a country. I’m proud this Labour Government has made it a national mission. As a dad, I know what’s at stake. Every woman and girl deserves to feel safe - in their homes, on our streets, and in their futures.

If you have been affected by anything discussed in this week’s column, please reach out, you are not alone.

The Derbyshire Domestic Abuse Helpline can provide discreet emotional and practical support.

Open 8am-10pm Monday to Friday.

📞 Call 08000 198 668

📲 Text 07534 617 252

Live Chat: www.derbyshiredomesticabusehelpline.co.uk

The freephone, 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline is open 365 days a year.

Call 0808 2000 247 0808 2000 247.

If you are in immediate danger try to get to a safe part of the house or a safe place outside and call the police on 999.