Partnering with industry: First business tenants announced for new Cavendish Building

The first tenants to take up rentable office space in The Cavendish Building, the new home of the Derby International Business School, have been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seven-storey building in the heart of the city, which opened last month, will set a blueprint for how universities can work effectively and meaningfully with industry, offering a space where businesses can access training, research and talent from the University of Derby.

To achieve this efficiently, the second and sixth floors of The Cavendish Building have rentable office space designed for small, medium and large businesses with rooms for between four and 20-plus people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those relocating to The Cavendish Building are Marketing Derby, Cathedral Quarter and St Peter's Quarter Business Improvement Districts. They will join award-winning marketing and design firm MacMartin and leading thermal window company Blind Screen.

The Cavendish Building is home of the Derby International Business School, and now home of several local businesses

Occupants will also benefit from access to market-leading specialist spaces within The Cavendish Building, such as a high-tech creativity lab to unlock new ideas, fully-equipped trading floor, specialist supply chain lab and an immersive extended reality suite to develop learning in a virtual environment. They will also be able to make use of the on-site cafe, library and communal spaces, as well as have access to student talent and new ideas.

Dr Matt Snowden, Associate Provost for Industry Engagement at the University of Derby, said: “The Cavendish Building is a fantastic facility and will be the go-to hub for businesses, supporting the University’s ambition to be the ‘University for Industry’.

“Our aim from the outset was for The Cavendish Building to have a focus on co-location and co-creation where industry, academics and students can work together to ignite ideas and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. We are delighted to have attracted a diverse and innovative range of businesses that will call this new, vibrant building home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped that close and meaningful relationships between industry, academics and students will be established, with Derby International Business School making a real difference to the community.

Inside the University of Derby's new Cavendish Building.

Marketing Derby is the Queen’s Award-winning investment promotion agency for the Derby area. As a strategic partner of the University, its Managing Director, John Forkin, said that the move to The Cavendish Building reinforces ties between the two organisations.

John Forkin said: “We are particularly pleased to be strengthening our relationship with the University through this move.

“Over many years, we have worked closely together for the betterment of the city. The Cavendish Building itself is a perfect illustration of the University’s commitment to Derby, particularly the city centre. We look forward to continuing our mission to make Derby the city of choice for inward investors from our new home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire MacDonald, Co-founder and Director of MacMartin and an alumnus of the University of Derby’s ‘Help To Grow’ management programme, said: “The values of the University of Derby and, in particular, the Business School’s focus on sustainability research align perfectly to the ethos and beliefs of MacMartin.

“As an alumnus of the University’s Help to Grow project, I have witnessed first-hand the value of working collaboratively and we are very keen to continue to expand our relationship with the University and wider business community.”

Gemma Pindard, Deputy Manager for the Cathedral Quarter and St Peters Quarter BIDs, said: “The team and I are thrilled to have moved into The Cavendish Building. Our new base will enable the BIDs and our team of Rangers to remain close to the city centre and continue our valuable work supporting local businesses.”

Paul Cheetham, Co-Founder and Director of Blind Screen, has first-hand experience of how the University can support business. The city-based company says it has been on a remarkable growth trajectory since partnering with the University and receiving support from experts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul said: “This exciting move to The Cavendish Building is another milestone for Blind Screen. We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with the University of Derby, driving innovation and contributing to the evolving culture of the Business School.”

To find out more about the co-working space at the University of Derby’s new Cavendish Building, visit: Co-working space at the Cavendish Building - Enterprise Support - University of Derby