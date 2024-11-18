Over 700,000 litres of water saved by customers videoing their leaky loos

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Severn Trent customers have saved over 700,000 litres of water since the start of 2024 thanks to videoing various toilet, tap or shower leaks around their home on the water company’s Vyn (Video Your Notes) platform.

Spotting these leaks means customers could have also saved themselves money in the process, as things like a dripping tap or leaky loo could add hundreds of pounds a year to a household water bill.

Through Severn Trent’s Vyn platform, customers upload videos of their leaks, which are then sent to our engineers to review the footage. Once an engineer has taken a look at the video, they contact the customer to book a visit within the next few days to repair the leak – all completely free of charge!

Kelsey Martin, Workstream Manager at Severn Trent said: “Fixing leaks is one of those jobs that can easily be put off as people get on with their day to day lives, but it’s important to get them fixed as soon as possible, as these leaks can make a substantial difference to people’s water bills.

Severn Trent Vyn platform

“Our Vyn platform has been a massive help to thousands of customers, helping them sort their leaks as soon as possible to ease any worries they have and saving millions of litres in the process. The platform means our engineers are able to see exactly what the issue is, rather than customers trying to explain over the phone.”

One customer to have benefitted from using the Vyn platform is Patrick from Coventry, who uploaded a video of a leak in his toilet. Once it had been uploaded, a Severn Trent engineer got in touch and a visit was arranged within the week.

He said: “It was a really easy process to follow, the platform takes you through everything step-by-step, so it only took a few minutes from us taking the video to having it uploaded on the platform.

“A Severn Trent engineer got in touch with me and within days we had an engineer out fixing the leak for us, and we didn’t have to pay a penny.”

If a Severn Trent engineer isn’t able to support with the repair, they will put the customer in touch with a WaterSure accredited plumber in the area.

To find out more – including how to access the platform and what you need to do to report a leak in your home – visit stwater.co.uk and search for Vyn or go direct via this link.