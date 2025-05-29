Opinion: The Little Mill at Rowarth raises £1,200 for local cancer charities

By Iain Gilman
Contributor
Published 29th May 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 12:51 BST
We are delighted to announce that the event we put on for this year's Mellor March raised a whopping £1,200 for local cancer charities.

Our thanks go out to local band RECOVER who always put on a great show, and the six or seven hundred people who attended (and spent lots of money) in support of the event.

https://mellor-march.org.uk/

The Mellor March is a communal walk around the boundary of the village of Mellor. Every penny raised is donated to a local cancer-related charity. It’s a great day out for individuals, couples, families and friends and all for a good cause.

The walk takes place on the Sunday of the first Bank Holiday weekend in May.

