Opinion: The Little Mill at Rowarth raises £1,200 for local cancer charities
We are delighted to announce that the event we put on for this year's Mellor March raised a whopping £1,200 for local cancer charities.
Our thanks go out to local band RECOVER who always put on a great show, and the six or seven hundred people who attended (and spent lots of money) in support of the event.
The Mellor March is a communal walk around the boundary of the village of Mellor. Every penny raised is donated to a local cancer-related charity. It’s a great day out for individuals, couples, families and friends and all for a good cause.
The walk takes place on the Sunday of the first Bank Holiday weekend in May.