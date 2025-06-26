On the Road with Naga Munchetty - Tackling women’s health inequalities in Sheffield

A powerful day of action and advocacy unfolded this week as Naga Munchetty’s BBC Radio 5 Live show was broadcast live from the number 83 bus in Sheffield.

During 2013, an independent report about fairness and inequality in Sheffield found that average life expectancy falls by 7.5 years for men and almost 10 years for women across the length of the 83 bus route. The live broadcast from the bus, which made its way from the South West of the city to the North East, highlighted the stark health inequalities in the city.

Sheffield Hospitals Charity CEO Beth Crackles and Professor Bola Owolabi, charity ambassador and Director of the National Healthcare Inequalities Improvement Programme at NHS England took to the road with Naga Munchetty and guests to talk about health inequalities and their work to reduce these.

The day’s momentum continued into the evening with Sheffield Hospitals Charity holding a dynamic and inspiring evening dedicated to tackling women’s health inequalities in Sheffield. The event #NoWomanLeftBehind was at their home in Leah’s Yard with local businesses and neighbours, La Biblioteka, Little Mesters, Barks Wine Shop, and Roots and Bloom helping to create a vibrant atmosphere.

Naga Munchetty was then welcomed as a guest of the charity, speaking about her own health experiences and signing her new book ‘It’s Probably Nothing.’

The event started with a powerful campaign video, featuring Laura McClure of Reverend and the Makers, players from Sheffield United Women FC, and prominent female leaders from across the city.

“We are incredibly grateful to Naga and the BBC Radio 5 Live team for having us on air to discuss our vital work. Thank you to everyone who tuned in, came to the event, and listened to our ambition,” said CEO Beth Crackles. “This is more than a conversation. We wanted to put a spotlight on critical issues affecting women’s health across Sheffield and the work we are funding in this space, because no woman should be left behind.”

