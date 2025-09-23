New signs point the way to upgraded Airport Trail

A six-mile walking trail that encircles East Midlands Airport has been upgraded as part of a programme of activities to mark the airport’s 60th anniversary.

Members of the East Midlands Airport Community Fund’s independent Committee approved £60,000 of funding for the improvements, which have seen the installation of new information boards, wayfinder fingerposts and gateway signs, along with surface upgrades. The planned reinstatement of a stretch of hedgerow is also due to be planted in November.

The trail around the airport’s perimeter provides access to country walks for local communities and vantage points both for nature lovers and aviation enthusiasts.

A series of nine new information boards have been installed at key points around the trail, providing details about local history, wildlife in the area and other points of interest. Members of the Kegworth Heritage Centre, Castle Donington Museum and Diseworth Heritage Centre were approached for their support in providing valuable information which was included on key information boards. The boards, which also explain five works of art that have been previously installed along the route, have also had a refresh. Meanwhile as part of the changes, one of the art installations called Stepping Stones has been relocated from the northern to the southern section near the airport’s central ponds.

New gateway signs have also been installed at entry points to the trail. These were designed and created by students from Derby-based alternative education provider Engineered Learning, with precision metal cutting spelling out ‘Airport Trail’ alongside trees. New fingerposts have also been put in place to help people navigate their way around the trail.

A stretch on the northern section close to East Midlands Aeropark, susceptible to becoming impassable after flooding in wet weather, was identified for upgrading. Earlier this year, seventy tonnes of stone supplied by Breedon Group plc was laid by teams of volunteers from the airport, BAM Construction which is carrying out improvements at the airport and students from Derby College.

East Midlands Airport’s Community Engagement Manager Colleen Hempson who oversaw the project said: “It’s been great to be able mark our 60th anniversary with long-lasting improvements to the Airport Trail which is well loved by local ramblers, dog walkers and aviation enthusiasts.

“The new signage and information boards make a real difference and hopefully will encourage more people to make use of the trail in the years to come. We’re grateful to the students at Engineered Learning for creating the new gateway signs, and to BAM Construction for their support with improvements to a section of the path surface.”

Members of the East Midlands Airport Community Fund’s independent Committee and other community representatives walked the trail to see the improvements for themselves

Cllr Angus Sowter of EMA’s Community Fund Committee said: “As a resident of Castle Donington I have already received many favourable comments about the upgrading and projection of the Airport Trail.

“Not only does it show the commitment of EMA to mitigate the intrusion of an international airport into the rural scene but the perimeter walk, with its views over the Leicestershire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire countryside, also illustrates how air, road and rail come together in one of the most vibrant logistics areas in the UK.”