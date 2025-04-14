At the opening day which took place on Friday April 11, the project team welcomed hundreds of people from the community, supporters, local businesses and funders to take a tour around the new facilities.

The Chinley, Buxworth and Brownside Parish Council and the community association for Chinley, Buxworth and Brownside has been working as one team for over ten years to make this dream a reality.

When the former, dilapidated building was asset transferred to the parish council to save it from demolition, a small project team made up of representatives from both organisations was formed and they have been working tirelessly behind the scenes ever since to secure funding and bring to life a building to meet the community’s needs for many years to come.

Georgina Cooper, clerk to the council said: “The fantastic £1.4 million building consists of a spacious main hall suitable for a wide variety of activities and functions, a meeting room, a good-sized kitchen, social space, library, changing rooms, accessible toilet as well as a shower and toilet facilities.”

The new building is sustainable - with solar panels and an air source heat pump, and is accessible for those with additional access needs.

The rear of the building is finished off with a terrace with glass balustrade overlooking the playing fields and the stunning Eccles Pike.

The car park has been upgraded and is more accessible and the parish council’s office will now also be based here.

On the official opening the project team welcomed and thanked many of the funders which helped make the new building a reality - not least the National Lottery Community Fund, for it was their initial funding in 2021 that enabled the plans to be developed and planning permission to be secured.

Then later, in March 2023, they became the major funder of the project with an almost half a million pounds contribution. Crucially, their backing gave other funders the confidence to support the project too, says Georgina.

In total over £1.1 million was raised from the 12 largest funders.

As well as the National Lottery Community Fund, the other key funders include UK Government, Derbyshire County Council, Tarmac Landfill Community Fund, High Peak Borough Council, Bernard Sunley Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation, Wain Homes, Barnabas Charitable Trust, Sport England, Breedon and Kelsa Truck Products, all of whom have been recognised on a thank you board in the new lobby.

Alongside this, the Community Association ran a hugely successful Crowdfunder campaign in 2023, supported by Sport England.

They raised thousands of pounds through donations from individuals and local businesses. At the time, a “fundraising tree” was painted on the wall of the former community building by local artist Chris Hollis, and donations made to the crowdfunder were represented by the birds and leaves on the tree.

This iconic image was brought back to life again by local designer, Hannah Bird, who incorporated it into two stunning boards thanking the community and all the funders for their support.

This campaign encouraged people to fundraise on behalf of the project, with activities from bake sales to fell running to crafting, for which the project team are eternally grateful. Beyond the money, the crowdfunder showed the immense and enthusiastic support for the project from people- even those who now live around the UK and overseas.

Richard Winterbottom, chair of the community association, and Pat Wilson, vice chairman of the parish council, offered their thanks at the event, to everyone involved and in particular the community for their support and encouragement along the way, describing how that helped the project team to dig deep and find the determination and resilience to see the project through, when at times it seemed easier to give up.

Richard said: “I could not be prouder to be part of this unique community.”

On the day there was music on the terrace from Sweet Rhythm Big Band and Whaley Bridge Brass Band. Dan Capper, and his team from The Old Hall Inn served free refreshments. Visitors toured the building, and enjoyed the fresh new spaces.

A visitor’s book was on hand, and it was rewarding for the project team to read some of the comments after the event. “A marvellous achievement! Thank you for all your hard work and team work for our community” and, “What a brilliant community effort. Makes me proud to live in Chinley.”

Some of the groups who will be running activities in the new building were on hand to tell visitors about what will be on offer.

Georgina said: “Of course, the new building is only the start. Old and new activities and groups will now get going in the new Community Centre.

“The Community Association hopes it will be used by as many residents as possible and that everyone will feel a sense of welcome and belonging at the new centre.”

They are looking for new and diverse groups and activities to take the remaining slots in the programme.

For information about the groups and classes or to hire the space visitchinleyca.org.uk, email [email protected] or call 01663 750100.

New volunteers are welcome to join the Community Association’s friendly volunteer team too – please do get in touch.

She added: “Of course, our plans don’t stop there - we’re still fundraising for a Changing Places facility and to refurbish the multi-sport court next to the community centre.

“If you would like to help get involved with either of these projects, or know of any possible funding streams, please do let us know.”

