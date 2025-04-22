New 25m phone mast for Harpur Hill finally approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

High Peak Borough Council has finally approved plans for a 25m telecommunications mast in Harpur Hill.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the past 12 months there have been several planning proposals submitted for a new telecommunications mast on Foxlow Farm, Harpur Hill.

However, none of them have made it through the planning process and they have been refused by planning officers at High Peak Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest concern was the mast was too close to an ancient monument.

A new 25m communications mast has been approved for Harpur Hill. Photo Jason Chadwick

Icon Tower Infrastructure Limited submitted another application this time with an archaeology report from York Archaeology.

It said: “The archaeological potential for the prehistoric period is high with finds potentially of low-medium significance.

“For all other periods, the potential for buried remains to be present is considered to be low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This scale of harm is considered to be less than substantial and should be weighed against the public benefits of the scheme.”

Now the council has approved the application which means the ‘installation of a new sharable 25m high swann SC5S lattice mast’ will be installed.

The development will include one headframe, six antennas, a 2.1m high palisade fencing, as well as six operator cabinets and one meter cabinet.

Many residents spoke out to support the proposal.

Resident Wayne Bates said: “It is about time we had a phone signal in Harpur Hill.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theresa Nunn said: “Having a telephone to some people is their lifeline to the outside world.”

Another Harpur Hill resident Emma Green said: “The installation of this communication mast is not just a convenience, it is a necessity.

“As a paying customer of a mobile service provider, I currently do not receive the reliable service I am paying for.

“This lack of connectivity has significant consequences, as I frequently miss important calls both inside and outside my home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To compensate, I am forced to rely on WiFi for making calls, which is not always stable or accessible.

“This situation is unacceptable, especially in today’s world where seamless communication is essential for work, personal matters, and emergencies.”

Resident Russ Donnelly added: “This needs to happen.

“Too long we have waited for a satisfactory phone signal.

“Concentrate on providing service for the many residents instead of lining the pockets of housing developers.

“The government have no interest in local residents but our local authority should.”