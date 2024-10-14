Moving Together sparks travel changes in Buxton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Want to get an electric vehicle but haven’t got off-street charging facilities? Have you got an EV charger and want to make a bit of money or help the environment by letting others hire it? Or might you want to share lifts or rent out your car to friends and neighbours?

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Help is now available to Buxton residents through the ‘Moving Together’ project, which includes helping neighbours share EV chargers in order to increase the take up of electric vehicles and reduce the costs. It is being delivered by Hope Valley Climate Action and the Buxton Town Team, and funded by Derbyshire County Council and Midlands Connect.

The project makes use of the CoCharger downloadable app to help people share domestic chargers easily. Users simply set up a profile and add a payment card; there are no subscriptions, and the app takes care of communication, bookings and payments. Chargees can find hosts on an online map, then book appointments, hire the host’s charger, and get the reliability, convenience, and affordability they need to switch to an EV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A leaflet explaining the scheme has been delivered to many households in or near areas of the town with less off-street parking, and a drop in information and sign-up sessions will be held at the Library of Things (at Buxton Library, Kents Bank Road) 10-12am on Saturday, 19th October and Repair Cafe (Methodist Church, Market Place) at 10am-12am on Saturday, 26th October.

Julian Ashworth (Hope Valley Climate Action) and Andy Parker (Buxton Town Team)

Andy Parker of Buxton Town Team said “Many people want the advantages of a cheap-to-run and clean electric vehicle, but can’t because of where they live. This is a neat solution that requires no extra infrastructure, with benefits for both residential and small business hosts, users, and the local community.”

Julian Ashworth of Hope Valley Climate Action added “There are other forms of shared travel which can also help people reach places they need to access, save money, strengthen the community and help our natural world. Moving Together also gives advice on sharing lifts and renting your your car to other people in the community.”

So if you have an EV charger you want to share, are thinking of getting an electric vehicle, or want to know more about sharing lifts or your car, come along to the drop in events (at the Library of Things at Buxton Library, Kents Bank Road) 10-12am on Saturday, 19th October and Repair Cafe (Methodist Church, Market Place) at 10am-12am on Saturday, 26th October), take a look at the CoCharger and Moving Together websites, or email [email protected] for further details.