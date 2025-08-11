Morrrison Buxton set to paint it yellow for Marie Curie

Morrisons Buxton on Bakewell road is set to join the rest of Morrisons store in painting the store yellow to raise money for its charity partner Marie Curie, the UK's leading end of life charity, providing care and support to people with any terminal illness.

To celebrate the launch, the Morrisons Buxton store has brightened up its baskets, trolleys, café chairs and even car parking spaces in daffodil yellow to launch its ‘Every Pack Gives Back’ initiative, which will see donations made to Marie Curie for every promotional product purchased by customers.

The initiative forms part of Morrisons commitment to raise £15 million for Marie Curie – the UK’s – the UK’s leading end of life charity - by October 2027. From today, and online until 28th August, hundreds of promotional products in yellow packaging, such as Innocent Orange Juice, Pampers Nappies and Soreen Malt Loaf will appear on Morrisons shelves. For every promotional ‘Every Pack Gives Back’ product sold, the brand will donate a percentage of the sale price to Marie Curie.

Select products such as Morrisons food-to-go sandwiches, London Essence Indian Tonic Water and MOJU Ginger Vitality Dosing Bottle Shots will feature a bespoke ‘Every Pack Gives Back’ design, so customers can easily identify the items that will make a positive difference to those in need of end of life care in their local communities. A selection of products from the range can also be found in the Seasonal Aisle from the 4th August.

Buxton Morrisons community champion Rob Harrison

Morrisons is also carrying out various other fundraising and awareness raising activities in August, including selling a limited-edition Bag for Life, rolling out a Marie Curie branded grocery delivery van featuring a Marie Curie Nurse and Marie Curie in-store fundraising events and volunteer-led collections. The More Card app will also be turning yellow - with a reminder that customers can donate their More Card Points to Marie Curie in multiples of 1,000 (£1 value) through the More Card App or Morrisons More Card website. Each donation will be converted into a monetary value and transferred to Marie Curie on behalf of the customer.

Marie Curie is the official charity partner of Morrisons and together they have committed to help improve end of life care in local communities by enhancing hospice care, providing more nurses and making more moments that matter across the country, whilst raising public awareness about the harsh reality facing many families with loved ones at the end of their lives.

Marie Curie provides nursing care and support to people with any illness they’re likely to die from, as well as emotional support for them and their families.

Morrisons and its customers have already raised £2.6m for Marie Curie since the partnership launched in November 2024, through fundraising events and collections in supermarkets and convenience stores. Colleagues have also participated in challenge events, such as trekking across Hadrian's Wall, running London Marathon and sky diving

Matthew Reed, Chief Executive at Marie Curie, added: “Far too many people are still dying without the care and support they need. What’s more, we’ve seen demand for our services increase significantly in recent years, with a growing gap between those needing end of life care and those who receive it. Through our partnership with Morrisons, we’re aiming to help more local communities and families receive the best end of life care possible, whatever the illness, wherever they are.”

Morrison Buxton community champion said: "Please look out for me over he next few weeks in a Marie Curie t-shirt plus top hat and try and donate what you can, no cash no problem you can add a one pound or more donation to your bill on any till including self scan."