More than 300 people took part in Buxton’s Green Assembly

More than 300 visitors enjoyed eco crafts and learned ways to look after the planet during the Buxton Green Assembly known as Planet Buxton.

The event, which is now in its fifth year, was organised by Transition Buxton and the aim was to encourage a love of the town, the environment and the planet.

Frances Sussex from Transition Buxton said: “We were all thrilled with Friday’s Buxton Green Assembly. We had 310 visitors, which included 171 children, in the Assembly Rooms and Pump Room.

“Families popped in for 20 minutes and stayed for three hours as there was so much for them to do.

Green eco day held at Buxton crescent hotel. Making seedbombs. Photo Brian Eyre

“It was great to see families enjoying activities to, not only help them learn about looking after nature wildlife and our planet, but they were also taking practical action to be involved in the projects of all the fabulous organisations we have locally.”

The event was organised with Louise and Katie, the Education Team at Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust.

The Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust hosted the day with a Climate Change and Nature grant from High Peak Borough Council.

The District and Rotary Club of Buxton came. They had given donations to support six organisations attending and they hosted the event last year.

Green eco day held at Buxton crescent hotel. High Peak BC top tips to save energy with Bernadette Colligan and Katie hampton. Photo Brian Eyre

Warburtons and Morrisons Community Champion donated packed lunches while Buxton Town Team were helping people to make bird boxes and encouraged children to drill the wood and then decorate them.

30 children went home with their own bird boxes.

There was also space for making Buxton’s Christmas decorations for around town, with sustainable resources.

Transition Buxton helped youngsters makeHalloween costumes from unwanted materials and old costumes, and also promoted Plastic Free Buxton.

Making town decorations, Pip Cavanagh, Wren and Kim Money. Photo Brian Eyre

Frances said: “Creeping Toad was there making beastly Halloween masks, for a complete outfit for trick or treating.

“Babbling Vagabonds made Eco-Zines - small leaflets with collages and prints of children and young people’s ideas and issues about our planet and Plastic Shed created community bunting from old plastic bags.”

Also at the event were High Peak Baby Bank offering advice, services and finding out how to ‘borrow not buy’ items for babies.

Buxton Sing and Sign had a green themed story and Alliance Environmental Services also had fun and games with recycling.

Merlin, flora and Holly making recycling magazines. Photo Brian Eyre

Frances said: “In Day Zero Zero Waste Shop, more than 20 children took part in refill shopping, choosing goodies from the large dispensers and filling up their own margarine tubs or yoghurt pots or paper bags.

“All of which reduce plastic into landfill which spoils our planet.

“Over at the Serpentine Community Garden 12 children planted pea shoots, made origami Autumn leaves and decorated willow sculptures, some were discovering Buxton’s not-so-secret garden for the first time.

“They also learned about growing food supplies as a community to reduce food miles.”

Other groups at the event included In Stitches who shared their passion for upcycling and showcasing stories of textiles, the Grapevine, looking after people’s well being, Moors for the Future championed the importance of the peatbogs and Derbyshire Amphibian and Reptile Group showed visitors how to look after the local aquatic wildlife while the Solitary Bee Nursery - made wild flower seed bombs.