Longbow Venues will march 29 km across the Peak District to raise thousands for Sheffield Children’s Hospital

On Tuesday 2 September, a dedicated team of 27 staff from Longbow Venues will set off on a 29-kilometre charity walk across the Peak District, raising vital funds for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

The walk begins at The Peacock at Owler Bar, continues via The George at Hathersage and The Maynard in Grindleford, before finishing at The Ashford Arms in the heart of Ashford-in-the-Water. Each stop along the route represents part of Longbow’s collection of pubs, hotels, and restaurants, making the challenge not just a fundraising effort but also a symbolic journey through the group’s venues and values.

Longbow originally set a fundraising goal of £2,500 but, thanks to the overwhelming generosity of supporters, has now doubled the target to £5,000. Every pound raised will go directly to Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, helping the hospital continue to provide specialist care for children and young people from across the UK.

Rob Hattersley, Managing Director of Longbow Venues, said:

“We’re proud to call the Peak District home and it feels only right to give something back to a community and a cause that means so much to so many. Sheffield Children’s Hospital provides world-class care to thousands of families every year and we wanted to do our bit to support that. Walking 29 kilometres together is no small feat, but it’s a challenge our team are taking on with real heart and determination. We know that every step we take will help make a difference.”

In line with its people-first ethos, Longbow is also ensuring that every staff member taking part in the walk will be paid as if it were a standard working day, recognising their time, effort and commitment.

A spokesperson for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity added: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Longbow team for their support. Every step they take and every pound they raise helps us continue to provide the best possible care for children and families who rely on Sheffield Children’s. Fundraising like this makes a real difference, and we’re proud to have them walking for us.”

Sheffield Children’s is one of only three dedicated children’s hospitals in the UK, and charitable donations support life-saving equipment, pioneering research, improved facilities, and child-friendly environments to make treatment as supportive as possible for young patients and their families.

Community support is central to the Longbow Venues ethos. Since opening its first venue, The Maynard, in 2020, the business has grown into a collection of some of the Peak District’s most recognisable pubs, hotels and restaurants. Today it includes The Peacock at Rowsley, The George at Hathersage, The Maynard in Grindleford, The Ashford Arms, and The Peacock at Owler Bar. Its sixth venue, The Charleston, a premium Bakewell restaurant and cocktail bar will be opening in early 2026.

Each venue has its own unique character but shares the same values: a commitment to locally sourced food, warm hospitality, and playing a positive role in the community.

Longbow also runs an ongoing dessert initiative, donating £1 from every dessert sold across its venues to a range of charities including Blythe House Hospice Care, Me & Dee, Edale Mountain Rescue, and the Ruth Strauss Foundation. The upcoming walk is another example of the team’s determination to give back, not just through donations but by rolling up their sleeves and making a tangible difference.

How to support the walk

The Longbow team is calling on friends, family and the wider public to get involved. You don’t have to walk 29 kilometres to make a difference.

Donate to the cause via JustGiving ( justgiving.com/team/longbow),

Every gesture of support, big or small, helps amplify the impact. By backing this walk, supporters aren’t just helping a group of colleagues, they are supporting a hospital that brings hope to countless families and a brighter future to the children it cares for.