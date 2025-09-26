Local retail director takes on Potters ’Arf Marathon in memory of her grandad

The retail director at Specsavers in Buxton is preparing to take on the Potters ’Arf Marathon on Sunday 28 September, raising funds for Douglas MacMillan Hospice.

Laura Perkin is set to take on the challenge for the charity ‘close to her heart’ after the hospice cared for her grandad in his final days, providing what she describes as ‘brilliant’ support for both him and the family.

As part of her fundraising journey, Laura has already raised £257 through her JustGiving page, alongside in-store initiatives including a bake sale for customers which brought in nearly £100. A further bake sale is scheduled for 23 September at the locally owned and run Buxton store.

Laura's decision to sign up for the half marathon is also a personal milestone. Over the past year she has been on her own health journey, losing 20kg and transforming her fitness.

Laura Perkins is taking part in the 'Arf Marathon for Douglas MacMillan Hospice

‘At my fitness level last year, I couldn’t have contemplated doing something like this,’ Laura said. ‘But I’ve always been someone who tries to overachieve, so I set myself the challenge of running my first marathon – albeit half!

‘I’m so grateful to our Specsavers customers who have supported us with donations and at our bake sales - it really shows the power of community. It means a lot to know that people are behind me and together we’re raising money for such an important cause.’

The Potters ’Arf, renowned for its challenging hills and incredible community atmosphere, will be Laura's biggest sporting achievement yet, with all funds raised going directly to Douglas MacMillan Hospice.

Donations can be made via her fundraising page: www.justgiving.com/page/lauraperkin

