Local people can help save Whitestone Care Home and Eccles Fold Centre, says UNISON

Two vital community spaces in Chapel en le Frith face being axed by Derbyshire County Council as they race to fill a financial black hole.

The council started a twelve week public consultation on 15 May 2024 on proposals to close Eccles Fold and seven other day centres across the county, including the Jubilee Centre in New Mills and Queens Court in Buxton. Derbyshire County Council are also attempting to either sell or close Whitestone and up to ten other care homes.

UNISON have organised a public meeting at Chapel en le Frith Town Hall at on Wednesday 29 May at 7pm and are strongly encouraging local residents to attend.

UNISON East Midlands regional organiser Dave Ratchford said “Eccles Fold is a popular day centre which families are desperate to get their elderly relatives into. The much-loved staff help vulnerable people continue to live in their own homes and provide crucial respite for their carers.

Eccles Fold Resource Centre

“Whitestone is a twenty-first century care home that could provide a home for twice the number of people it does if it was properly staffed. At a time when even the Conservative administration is worried about the rising costs and profiteering in the private sector it is vital these services are provided by dedicated public sector staff.”