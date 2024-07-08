Local company smashes fundraising target for butterfly skin charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buxton-based health technology assessment consultancy, Tolley Health Economics, have smashed their £3,000 target to raise awareness and funds to support the national butterfly skin charity, DEBRA UK, who help patients and their families suffering with the rare, painful skin-blistering condition, epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

Co-founders of Tolley Health Economics, Keith Tolley and Mandy Strickson, have led two Summer fundraising events in support of DEBRA UK, with the aim of reaching their target of £3,000.

Firstly, between the 21st and 22nd of June 2024, Mandy led a non-stop 24-hour sponsored row, spin, run, walk, and ski challenge in collaboration with Buxton's New Bodies gym. Volunteers took up half hourly slots on one of the machines and made a minimum £5 donation to compete. To encourage involvement and more fun, the number of kilometres each person travelled was added, totaling 727km or 452 miles; a long way from Buxton! It was a fantastic turnout from the local community, and raised over £2,000 alone.

Spurred on by the success of the gym event, and keen to reach the £3,000 target for DEBRA UK, on Saturday 6th July 2024 Keith entered the tough Peak District Ultra Challenge attempting to walk 100km in under 24 hours. The event started and ended at Bakewell's Showground, with varying distances and paces (walk, jog, or run), on offer. Mandy, with colleague Christine Worsley entered the 25km distance, walking this at a good pace through the Derbyshire countryside, including the magnificent Chatsworth estate, in just over 5 hours, whilst local Buxton resident, Sarah Morgan, fresh after her Tissington trail marathon success earlier in the year, jogged the 25km loop in an amazing 2 hours 48 minutes. However, Keith's outstanding efforts of walking 100km throughout the night, often on his own at times, and seeing other competitors faint and become disorientated along the figure-of-eight route, that deserves the most recognition. Never one to disappoint, Keith completed the challenge in an amazing 23 hours and 22 minutes, raising over £1,000 individually; a fantastic achievement. Mandy and Sarah arrived early Sunday morning to cheer Keith home and celebrate his success.

Keith Tolley at the end of the 100km Peak District Ultra Challenge