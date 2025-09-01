Local beer and music festival raises £45,000 for cancer charity

AH 10 - (Left to right) Harron Homes North Midlands employees Wayne Barrett (Technical Director), Adam Pickering (Contracts Manager) and Lee Kilby (Construction Director)

Harron Homes has raised £45,000 for Lauren’s Legacy through its continued support of the Old Goat’s Grumble festival, held near the housebuilder’s Shipley Lakeside development in Heanor. Now in its sixth consecutive year of sponsorship, Harron’s backing helps the popular music and beer festival raise vital funds for the charity, which supports young people with cancer.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren Elliot, the charity’s namesake, was the inspiration for the Old Goat’s Grumble festival. Having been an attendee and avid festivalgoer, Lauren tragically passed away from cancer in 2019. Having a penchant for crafting classic cocktails, as well as her own inventions, Lauren’s passion for live music and mixology led to friends and festival goers queuing eagerly at the bar she would volunteer for. Her empathy for people in need, which led to her raising over £90,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust, now lives on thanks to the touching tribute to her legacy each year.

Charity events such as the Old Goat’s Grumble honour Lauren’s memory by funding her mission to fulfil the wishes of teenagers and young adults that are going through cancer treatment. The Lauren’s Legacy charity gives back in many ways, from a dream family holiday to concert tickets, seats at sporting events and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their most recent contribution sees the charity purchasing a holiday home at Ashbourne Heights Holiday Park in the scenic Peak District, allowing families going through cancer treatment to enjoy the stunning landscape from the comfort of a luxury home, free of charge for long weekend stays.

The Old Goat’s Grumble offers an eclectic mixture of acts across different genres, featuring local bands and tribute acts. Harron Homes’ contribution to the festival helped fund the central marquee, the bar and the festival’s headline act, The Glamtastics, the UK’s leading Glam Rock tribute band.

Local to the festival, Harron’s Shipley Lakeside development offers a stylish and elegant selection of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes. Boasting lakeside views and access to 700 acres of woodland, the development is located on the grounds of the former American Adventure theme park, with amenities and schools found in nearby Shipley and Heanor. Ideal for commuters, there’s direct links to Nottingham, Derby and Mansfield.

Lee Kilby, Construction Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “It’s six years on the trot now, and we are as delighted as ever to be backing a festival that’s so well loved by the local community. To support an inspiring charity like Lauren’s Legacy is a pleasure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a housebuilder, we’re committed to investing in the areas around our developments, and that includes supporting community-led charity projects like this one.”

Stay up to date with information on the festival, by visiting: https://theoldgoatsgrumble.co.uk/.

To learn more about Shipley Lakeside or to book an appointment, call 01773 430001 or visit: https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/derbyshire/shipley-lakeside.